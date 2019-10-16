BOSTON (CBS) – Many Americans with aching joints are offered steroid injections to help ease their pain, but local researchers say those shots are causing more harm.
Steroid injections, often combined with a local anesthetic, are commonly used to treat hip and knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine reviewed data on hundreds of joint injections performed in 2018 and found that, in some patients, those shots were associated with acceleration of the arthritis, fractures, and bone loss.
The researchers say that, while more study is needed, radiologists and doctors can look for certain patient and X-ray characteristics that may put patients at higher risk for complication. They also suggest patients be warned of the potential risks.
