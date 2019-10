Jaylen Brown Reportedly Turned Down 4-Year, $80 Million Offer From CelticsJaylen Brown is betting on himself this season, reportedly turning down a four-year, $80 million offer from the Boston Celtics.

David Krejci Dealing With Upper-Body Injury, Considered Day-To-DayDavid Krejci was on the ice to start Wednesday's practice, but the Bruins center did not make it through the session.

Kyle Van Noy Has Michael Bennett's BackMichael Bennett is having a tough time with his reduced role on the New England Patriots. Kyle Van Noy feels for the veteran quarterback hunter.

New England's Carles Gil Named MLS Newcomer Of The YearCarles Gil has quite the first season in New England, and the Revolution midfielder now has a nice award to show for it.

Trent Brown Being Sued For Domestic ViolenceThe NFL has another domestic violence issue on its hands, with Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown being accused of committing several acts of violence in a lawsuit filed Monday in a California civil court.