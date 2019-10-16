Weather Alert:Heavy Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds
Plymouth News


PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Police in Plymouth are searching for two suspects after shots were reportedly fired at a housing complex Wednesday morning. Authorities said the possible shooting happened at the Algonquin Terrace just before 10 a.m.

There have not yet been any reports of injuries.

State troopers are assisting local police in the response. ATF special agents are also on the scene.

Eight Plymouth schools were under a “stay-in-place” order, meaning the doors are locked and no one can enter.

Video from SkyEye showed an active police presence in the area, with officers patting down several men. At least three people walked out of a building with their hands up.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

 

