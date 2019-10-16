PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Police in Plymouth are searching for two suspects after shots were reportedly fired at a housing complex Wednesday morning. Authorities said the possible shooting happened at the Algonquin Terrace just before 10 a.m.
There have not yet been any reports of injuries.
Various MSP units are assisting Plymouth Police with a search for two suspects who reportedly fired shots at the Algonquin Terrace housing complex shortly prior to 10 a.m. At this point no victims have been located. Investigation ongoing. No further info available at this time.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 16, 2019
State troopers are assisting local police in the response. ATF special agents are also on the scene.
Eight Plymouth schools were under a “stay-in-place” order, meaning the doors are locked and no one can enter.
— Plymouth Public Schools (@PlymouthSch) October 16, 2019
Video from SkyEye showed an active police presence in the area, with officers patting down several men. At least three people walked out of a building with their hands up.
There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.
