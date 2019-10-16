PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Pelham, New Hampshire police are telling residents to lock their doors as they search for a violent suspect accused of breaking into cars. Employees of Chunky’s Cinema Pub told police they saw him smashing car windows and that he swung a bat at them when they tried to stop him.
Police responded to the theater at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found three cars with rear windows smashed and items missing.
He reportedly fled the area after unsuccessfully trying to break into another car. Witnesses said he took off on foot across Route 38 toward Old Bridge Street.
He’s described as a bald white man in his 40s or 50s, last seen wearing a black and blue plaid shirt. Police believe he may have left the area by now.
We are requesting that anyone in the Old Bridge St area please lock your doors and stay inside at this time. We are actively searching for a white male subject in his mid 40's to early 50's, bald with a button up shirt blue long sleeve shirt with a white undershirt, khaki shorts.
— Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) October 16, 2019
“Residents in the area were asked to keep their doors locked until he was located,” police said in a statement.
Pelham police said similar break-ins were reported in Lowell, Dracut and Salem, New Hampshire Tuesday evening, with the suspect fitting the same description.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
