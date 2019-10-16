BOSTON (CBS) — Carles Gil has quite the first season in New England, and the Revolution midfielder now has a nice award to show for it. Gil has been named the 2019 Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year.
Gil is the first Revolution player to receive the honor, given annually to the best player with previous professional experience. The 26-year-old Spaniard was signed by New England in February via a transfer from Deportivo de La Coruña, and finished the season ranked among the league’s top playmakers.
Gil placed first among all newcomers with 22 combined goals and primary assists (10 goals, 12 primary assists). His 14 total assists paced all newcomers in MLS, and was good for fifth league-wide.
Gil was one of only four MLS players to reach double digits in goals and assists, and just the second Revolution player to accomplish the feat along with Lee Nguyen (2017), earning him the team’s Golden Boot trophy this season. He was also voted the Revolution Team MVP by fans, and the Players’ Player of the year by his teammates.
Now, Gil and the Revolution set their sights on the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, as they get ready to take on Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1:00 p.m. in Atlanta.
