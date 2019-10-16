Weather Alert:Heavy Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds
HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Hampton, New Hampshire police are asking the public for help while they search for a couple that has not returned to an assisted living facility as expected. Dave and Ona Magee, both 86 years old, were last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The couple is believed to be in a rental car. The 2019 silver Subaru Outback has Tennessee license plate 5R96F1.

Dave Magee was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and blue shorts, while Ona had on a blue zip-up jacket with black pants that had a white stripe down the sides.

Ona and Dave Magee (Photo credit: Hampton, NH police)

The couple is familiar with the Merrimack Valley and Salem, NH area. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444.

