HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Hampton, New Hampshire police are asking the public for help while they search for a couple that has not returned to an assisted living facility as expected. Dave and Ona Magee, both 86 years old, were last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The couple is believed to be in a rental car. The 2019 silver Subaru Outback has Tennessee license plate 5R96F1.
Dave Magee was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and blue shorts, while Ona had on a blue zip-up jacket with black pants that had a white stripe down the sides.
The couple is familiar with the Merrimack Valley and Salem, NH area. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444.
