BOSTON (CBS) — David Krejci was on the ice to start Wednesday’s practice, but the Bruins center did not make it through the session. Krejci left midway through the practice, leaving his status for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning up in the air.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Krejci is battling an upper-body injury, adding that it was too early to say if Krejci would be able to play against the Lightning.

“I’d put him at day-to-day,” said Cassidy. “I won’t rule him out [against Tampa Bay] but I’m not going to say he’s definitely in.”

The 33-year-old veteran was not sporting a no-contact jersey during his time on the ice Wednesday. After Krejci left the session, Charlie Coyle jumped up to the second line to center Jake DeBrusk and Brett Ritchie.

It has been a tough start to the season for Krejci, at least health-wise. He left Monday afternoon’s win over the Anaheim Ducks after just five minutes of playing time, and also missed Boston’s season opener with a lower-body injury that he suffered during the preseason.

In his five games , Krejci has just one assist and six shots on goal. Boston is off to a great start to the season though, with a 5-1 record heading into Thursday night’s matchup with the Lightning.

