BOSTON (CBS) – Newlyweds-to-be have a chance to get married at one of Boston’s most sought after wedding venues, for free. The Boston Public Library is offering small wedding ceremonies to four lucky couples.
The wedding giveaway commemorates the 125-year anniversary of the library’s McKim Building.
The prize includes a 15-minute ceremony in the famed Abbey Room, flowers, photography, musician, light refreshments, and an overnight stay at the Westin Copley Place. Each couple gets approximately one hour at the venue.
There are a few catches – the ceremony has to take place the morning of Sunday, February 2, 2020, while the McKim Building will be closed to the public. Each couple is only allowed to have ten guests at the ceremony.
If you have plans to get hitched, you can enter online until November 15.
