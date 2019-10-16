



BOSTON (CBS) – Boy, the seasons sure have changed in a hurry. Those dry, sunny and summer-like days of September are a distant memory. As is so often the case, October has brought the start of storm season here in New England. First, the nor’easter of last week, and now, perhaps our first case of “bombogenesis” Wednesday night. And while last week’s storm was sort of a private affair for the Cape and Islands, this week’s storm will have wide-ranging effects on all of New England.

During the day on Wednesday, one storm (the primary storm), was pushing northward through the Great Lakes into Canada. If this were the only concern, we would simply have a cold frontal passage with a few hours of showers. BUT, there is a secondary storm that will ride north along the Coastline from the Carolina’s through New England. This storm will be potent. Intensifying from a 1004mb low pressure area Wednesday afternoon to somewhere around a 976mb storm right over New England Thursday morning. And that, by definition (a drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours or less) is bombogenesis.

This will likely challenge or break the record for lowest central pressure recorded in any October storm in Boston’s history!

The most impactful result of this rapidly intensifying storm will be the rain and wind. The first drops will start to fall around the evening commute Wednesday but the heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms will come mainly between 8pm and 4am. The entire region will receive somewhere between 1-3” of rain overnight. Not enough to cause any major flooding, but some brief, localized street flooding is likely.

The winds will also kick up around the same time…strong east-southeast winds will gust 25-50mph between 8pm and midnight. Those winds will shift to the south and then southwest after midnight as the storm traverses our area. There will be a brief “lull” early Thursday as the low passes overhead and then west southwest winds will rush back in, making for a very windy day on Thursday.

Peak gusts will range from 35-50 inland, to 40-60mph along the coast to as much as 60-70 on Nantucket.

With this amount of wind, there will undoubtedly be some tree and wire damage, leading to scattered power outages, mainly at the Coastline.

After this storm, things quiet down for the weekend. There may be another sizable storm early next week, perhaps with a tropical connection…more on that in the days to come.

As always we urge that you stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston for frequent updates