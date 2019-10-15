



BOSTON (CBS) – Just when we get to enjoy the sunshine… we have another storm on the way. Low pressure will deepen and intensify as it approaches New England on Wednesday. Heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threat as this system moves through. This storm will move right over New England, so everybody will feel some impact.

TIMING:

It will start dry and chilly on Wednesday morning. Some areas will wake up to patchy frost under clear skies. Clouds will slowly increase through the day, as much of the region remains dry. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. By evening, clouds will be thicker and rain will be knocking on our doorstep. Rain will move into the area between 7-10 PM.

The heaviest rain will fall overnight and taper by early Thursday morning.

Lingering scattered showers are possible through the day on Thursday, especially north and west of the city. The storm will move quickly move on, so expect drying conditions Thursday night into Friday.

RAIN:

Rain will fall heavy at times, with even the potential of a few thunderstorms. Localized urban and poor drainage flooding is possible in the typical susceptible locations.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1-3” across the region, with highest totals likely north and west.

WIND:

This storm will pack a punch with the winds. Expect east-southeast winds to increase along the South Coast in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, then along the East coast by the evening. The strongest winds will occur from midnight through Thursday as low pressure passes over New England. Gusts 40 to 60 mph are possible across the area overnight Wednesday, with the highest winds along the coast.

Winds will then turn out of the west during the day on Thursday with widespread gusts 30 to 50 mph. With fully leaved trees, expect some potential tree damage that could lead to scattered power outages. Any outdoor furniture or Halloween decorations should also be secured.

COAST:

With the strongest winds along the coast, mariners should take caution as seas will turn rough. A Gale Warning has been issued for all waters. During the time of high tide, some coastal flooding and splash over is possible, however this threat is low and only minor flooding is possible. This storm will move out fast, but minor beach erosion is also possible.

We dry out with breaks in the clouds on Friday, with milder and brighter weather into the weekend.