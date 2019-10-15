



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots practiced on Tuesday with a few new — but familiar — faces on the field. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and tight end Ben Watson were both on the field as the team prepares for Monday night’s tilt with the New York Jets.

Harry is practicing for the first time since the end of the preseason. The rookie receiver was placed on IR the week prior to regular season with an ankle injury, and won’t be eligible to play in a game until Nov. 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

But Tuesday was the first day Harry was eligible to practice, and it’s a good sign that he’s on the field with the team.

With Harry practicing, the Patriots can now activate one more player off IR this season. That is expected to be left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who hit IR after suffering a toe injury in Week 2. Wynn won’t be eligible to return to practice until after the Patriots play the Ravens in Week 9.

Veteran tight end Ben Watson was also back on the field Tuesday, after reportedly re-signing with the team on Monday. The Patriots have yet to announce the signing, but if Watson is practicing, it’s a safe bet that he’s back after being released last week.

As ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes, receiver Josh Gordon and tight end Matt LaCosse were not spotted in the media portion of practice. Both players were injured during Thursday night’s win over the New York Giants, and LaCosse is expected to miss some time. Also not spotted was third-string QB Cody Kessler, who Reiss says could be released to make room for tight end Eric Tomlinson, who the team reportedly signed Tuesday morning and was on the practice field.

Veteran defensive end Micheal Bennett was also not spotted on the field Tuesday.

Injured players Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) and Patrick Chung (hamstring) were all on the field Tuesday. We’ll get a better idea of their participation level when the Patriots release their practice report.