



BOSTON (Hoodline) – Spending time in downtown Boston? Get to know this Boston neighborhood by browsing its most popular restaurants, from a deli to a seafood market. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sam Lagrassa’s

Photo: rohan k./Yelp

Topping the list is deli Sam LaGrassa’s, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 44 Province St. (between Bosworth Street and Ordway Place), it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 984 reviews on Yelp.

Open since 1968, the wide selection includes the aged black Angus roast beef, pastrami po’boy, jumbo Reuben and a vegetarian option with grilled portobello mushrooms and cheese.

2. Shawarma Falafel

Photo: anshita s./Yelp

Next up is Middle Eastern spot Shawarma Falafel, situated at 26 Province St. With 4.5 stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Here, you’ll find authentic Lebanese food, such as chicken shawarma wraps, baklava, baba ghanouj, falafel, hummus, lemon lentil soup and more. All of the meats served here are halal.

3. Bostonia Public House

Photo: steph l./Yelp

Music venue, cocktail bar and New American spot Bostonia Public House is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 131 State St. (between Broad Street and Chatham Row), four stars out of 1,281 reviews.

The restaurant serves up brunch, lunch and dinner with dishes like smoked salmon Eggs Benedict, Maine lobster frittata, clam chowder, potato tot poutine, duck confit pasta, a hot lobster roll and more. There’s also live music most nights.

4. James Hook & Co

Photo: Jean C./Yelp

James Hook & Co, a seafood market and restaurant is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,193 Yelp reviews. Head over to 440 Atlantic Ave. to see for yourself.

The business has been around since 1925 and has an assortment of fresh seafood to choose from. There’s Alaskan king crab, Chilean sea bass, crab cakes, fresh lobster rolls, Maine sea scallops, tuna steak, New England clam chowder and more.

5. Wheelhouse

Photo: Idy T./Yelp

Check out Wheelhouse, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch and fast food spot at 63 Broad St. (between Milk St. and Batterymarch Arm).

Yelper Brian O. wrote, “If you’re into made-to-order burgers that are delicious, juicy and filling, Wheelhouse is your spot! The burger comes with two patties! They also serve breakfast sandwiches and alternative burgers like Vietnamese banh-mi style.”