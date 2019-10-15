



TAUNTON (CBS) – Keith Mosman goes to work with a very heavy heart. He says his younger brother Scott Mosman died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

“We were all hoping and praying he would get better. He didn’t get better. The disease was too much for him. A little mosquito took down this guy,” Mosman said. “My brother was one of the toughest guys you ever met.”

The 58-year-old was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne virus last month. The family says they knew something was wrong when he became weak and fell inside his home in Taunton. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“They didn’t know what was wrong with him at the time and later figured out it was EEE,” he said.

There have been 12 human cases of EEE in the state this year. Right now it’s unclear where Scott was when he was bitten.

Keith says his brother was all about his family and helping others. A problem solver.

“He was the biggest giver you ever met. In a blizzard if you say you were cold, he would take his shirt off and give it to you,” Mosman said.

Scott passed away last Friday. The family is speaking out now to send a strong message to other families about the dangers and to be careful when you go outside.

“The danger is that this could happen to anybody,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for his 14-year-son Justin to help with college costs.

“I’m going to miss when I call him and he’s not there to answer,” he said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by state health officials.