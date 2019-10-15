PELHAM, N.H. (CBS/AP) — The man charged with shooting a bishop and a bride during a wedding at a Pelham church is due in court Tuesday.
Prosecutors said 37-year-old Dale Holloway went into the New England Pentecostal Ministries Saturday morning and shot 75-year-old church bishop Stanley Choate and the bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, before guests pinned Holloway to the ground.
Choate was shot in the chest, McMullen was shot in the arm and the groom, Mark Castiglione, suffered minor injuries when he was hit in the head by an object. All three are recovering.
Investigators said Holloway is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was shot and killed earlier this month.
Police have not released a motive for Saturday’s shooting.
Prosecutors said Holloway faces an attempted murder charge for shooting Choate, second-degree assault for shooting McMullen, and simple assault for injuring Castiglione, in addition to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.
