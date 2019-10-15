BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics may have one preseason game left on their schedule, but the Boston Celtics have thrown in the towel on their exhibition season.

The team did their starters a solid and saved them a trip to Cleveland, leaving seven players at home as they close their preseason against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis all stayed in Boston, along with bench players Enes Kanter and Marcus Smart.

But just because their star power is back in Boston doesn’t mean Tuesday night’s preseason game will be a meaningless tilt. There are still jobs on the line and roles to secure for several of Boston’s younger players, so every player that sees the floor will be playing for something in Cleveland.

And, of course, there will be plenty of Tacko Fall. Tuesday night will be his final action for the Celtics in a while, after Fall signed a two-way contract over the weekend. The 7-foot-7 sensation will spend the bulk of his 2019-20 season with in the G League with the Maine Red Claws. So enjoy one final serving of Tacko, at least for now.

Fellow rookies Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams should expect to see lots of playing time in Cleveland, as they carve our their roles off the Boston bench. Like Fall, rookie guard Tremont Waters agreed to a two-way deal over the weekend, so he too may be getting his final run with the Celtics for some time. Centers Vincent Poirier and Robert Williams III should see the floor quite a bit with Theis and Kanter back in Boston, and it will be nice to see what both bigs can do in extended action.

And then there are those who are playing for their jobs. Semi Ojeleye could use a good game after struggling for much of the preseason, and he’ll get a chance to prove his worth Tuesday night. Sharpshooter Max Strus, fresh off of signing a guaranteed deal that doesn’t actually guarantee him a spot on the roster, and Javonte Green are also fighting for Boston’s final roster spot. There’s a chance neither make the team, as Danny Ainge tends to leave that final spot open should a veteran want to join the mix during the season, but they could convince him otherwise with a strong performance on Tuesday.

The Celtics tip off their regular season a week from Wednesday with a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers.