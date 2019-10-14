



BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft made it clear last week that he would love to have Rob Gronkowski playing football for his Patriots again. Gronk even said he’d always “keep it open” in regards to a comeback.

Tom Brady probably wants Gronkowski back even more than the Patriots owner, but the quarterback isn’t going to pressure his pal into a return.

Appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday, Brady said he’s glad that Gronkowski is enjoying his retirement. As much as the New England offense has struggled to start the year, Brady said he won’t be making any phone calls to try and convince Gronkowski to make a return.

“He’s the only one who can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things,” said Brady. “I have a great relationship with him and he has given a lot to our team already over a long period of time. People should be appreciative for what he has brought to the team and the region, because he’s a very special guy. He’s at a different phase of his life.”

Gronkowski retired over the offseason following a bruising nine-year, Hall of Fame worthy career in New England. Now he’s pitching CBD and having fun on the Fox pregame show, and Brady doesn’t want to interfere with his friend’s happiness.

“I love that guy and I am so happy he’s enjoying his time,” Brady said of his former teammate. “I’m happy that he is enjoying his life and doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him.”

Brady said that he and head coach Bill Belichick always have open dialogue about the team, but he doesn’t interfere with football operations unless they seek out his input.

“My job is to do what I do,” said Brady. “I have a lot of trust that our organization is trying to win games too. We’ve had a great relationship for 20 years. We’ll try to keep doing our best, I’m gonna try to do the best that I can do to be the person I am and help us win in whatever role they ask me to. That hasn’t changed in 20 years.”

The Patriots are looking to add to their offense ahead of the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline, reportedly seeking help along the offensive line and at wide receiver and tight end.

Belichick gave his team the weekend off following their Thursday night win over the New York Giants, and Brady said he spent his free time with his kids, with some scoreboard-watching mixed in.

“I got enough football in,” he said.

The Patriots don’t play again until next Monday when they visit the now 1-4 New York Jets.