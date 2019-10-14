HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS) – Another poll shows Elizabeth Warren leading the pack in the Democratic presidential primary. The Quinnipiac University survey released Monday shows the Massachusetts senator with the support of 30% of Democratic voters and independents, compared to 27% for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Both Warren and Biden are the clear frontrunners in the poll of nearly 1,200 voters nationwide. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is third with 11%, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg earned 8%, and California Sen. Kamala Harris has 4%. The rest of the field comes in at 2% or lower.
“For Senator Warren, the third straight time essentially tied at the top is the charm,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy in a statement. “Her candidacy clearly has staying power going into the debate.”
#ElizabethWarren 30%, #JoeBiden 27%, #BernieSanders 11% in Dem primary, Poll finds; opinion on impeachment, #PresidentTrump approval barely budge https://t.co/cy1UAW0QZy
— Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) October 14, 2019
The poll found that Democratic-leaning voters think Warren has the best policy ideas, while Biden is believed to have the best odds of beating President Donald Trump in the general election.
The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Warren leading Biden 31% to 25% in 18 early primary and caucus states.
When it comes to impeachment, Quinnipiac said that voters are split. Forty-six percent of registered voters said Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 48% percent oppose impeachment.
