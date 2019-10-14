BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have reportedly picked up Jayson Tatum’s fourth-year option, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Tatum is heading into the third year of his NBA career after the Celtics drafted him third overall in 2017. Following a breakout rookie season in which he averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 48 percent from the floor, the forward took a bit of a step back last year. While he upped his points per game to 15.7, his shooting dipped to 45 percent, and his long-range shot fell from 43 percent as a rookie to 37 percent in his second year.
Tatum said earlier this offseason that he’ll have a new offensive approach in his third season, hoping to take (and make) more threes and attack the basket more over the mid-range jumpers that he became known for last season. He also hopes to spend more time at the free throw line.
With Kyrie Irving now in Brooklyn, Tatum will have to take his game to a new level with Kemba Walker at point guard. Tatum should be Walker’s first option when distributes this season.
Tatum will earn $9.9 million in his fourth NBA season, per Charania.
You must log in to post a comment.