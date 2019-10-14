GARDNER (CBS) – A Gardner family is looking for help tracking down whoever shot their cat in the face.
The Lovett family say someone shot Oliver in the eye Friday morning.
“I can’t fathom doing that to any living creature. You know cat, dog, chipmunk to me it just doesn’t make any sense,” said Erin Lovett.
The family’s four-year-old daughter discovered the injured cat on the front porch.
They believe it happened between 7:45 am and 8:30 am. Oliver is 14-years-old and doesn’t wander much, which is why the Lovetts think it happened right near their Leamy Street home.
Oliver lost an eye and the pellet is too deep in his cheek to remove without causing more damage. He’s going to be OK but his life is going to be very different from now on.
“He’ll never be able to go out again just because now half his vision is gone,” said Lovett.
They’re offering a $500 reward for any information that helps leads to an arrest. Then another $500 for a conviction.
If you have any information call Gardner Police.
