NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — A 79-year-old woman died after she was pinned under a car in Nashua, N.H. Monday. Police said the crash occurred in the parking lot of Bridges by EPOCH Memory Care Center on Amherst Street around 12 p.m.
“Nashua Fire Rescue utilized equipment to lift the vehicle and the victim was found deceased,” said a statement from police.
It is unclear what caused the crash. The 80-year-old man driving the vehicle is cooperating with police.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Nashua Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 603-594-3500.
