



In the video above, you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the best desserts in the region. Below, Boston’s most popular dessert spots ranked by Hoodline.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – The last course comes first on Oct. 14, National Dessert Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat of your choice. Boston has plenty of quality dessert spots, so which to choose? To help you plan your outing, here’s a roundup of the top dessert destinations, delivered by Hoodline using Yelp data and our own secret recipe.

1. Cake Pops

Topping the list is Cake Pops. Located at 2267 Dorchester Ave. (between Washington Street and Adirondack Place) in South Dorchester, the spot to score desserts and more is the highest rated dessert spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.

2. Espresso Yourself

PHOTO: CELESTE F./YELP

Jamaica Plain’s Espresso Yourself, located at 767 Centre St. (between Eliot and South streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score cake, chocolate eclairs, coffee, tea and more 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews. They have an impressive selection of halva

3. C Fruit Life

PHOTO: ROSIE Q./YELP

C Fruit Life, a spot to score ice cream, juices and smoothies in Allston, is another go-to, with four stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 171 Brighton Ave. (between Parkvale and Harvard avenues) to see for yourself.

4. Caffe Nero

Photo: connor p./Yelp

Finally, over in South Boston, check out Caffe Nero, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, which offers desserts and more, at 416 W. Broadway (between Dorchester and F streets).