ABINGTON (CBS) — A Celebration of Life honoring the Zaccardi family will take place in Abington on Monday afternoon.
Police found 40-year-old Deirdre Zaccardi, 11-year-old Alexis Zaccardi, nine-year-old twins Nathaniel and Kathryn Zaccardi and 43-year-old Joseph Zaccardi dead inside their Centre Ave. home last Monday. Joseph shot and killed his wife and three children then killed himself, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.
Friends of Deirdre described her as thoughtful, funny and kind. “She was the first one to send me a text and be like, ‘Hey, just know that we are thinking about you and we’re here for you and I know it’s going to be a tough few months but we are all going to be here for you,'” said Sarah Wall.
Debbie Welling also knew the family well. They were “super fun and loving and like I said, just a normal family. No signs of any trouble,” she said.
The town-organized event is meant to “show our unified support and reflection of the tremendous positive impact they had on our town and greater community.”
Friends and members of the community are invited to gather at the Emerald Hall Field at 4 p.m.
