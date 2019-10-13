Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall now has a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. The 23-year-old had been on the team’s summer league squad.
According to the Celtics, he averaged 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocked shots in five games played.
Fall, who is 7’7″, has proven to be a fan favorite. In last week’s preseason opener, the crowd went wild for him during his just eight minutes of playing time.
Off the court, Fall made some waves last month at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club when he joined kids for an introductory swim class.
On Sunday, the Celtics also announced they signed guard/forward Max Strus to a standard NBA contract.
