BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens took to the streets of Boston Sunday to protest the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw troops from a Kurdish-controlled area of Syria.
Turkish forces have moved in with force and are taking the area from Kurdish fighters. The Kurds have been staunch allies of U.S. forces and helped capture ISIS fighters.
The demonstration in Boston was similar to others in many cities around the world opposed to President Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurds.
