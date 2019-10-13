BOSTON (CBS) — A dog, a rabbit, and a guinea pig up for adoption through the MSPCA’s Cape Cod Adoption Center were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Orie is an eight-year-old pit bull mix. He came to the MSPCA after his owner moved to a house where pets were not allowed.
He is active but pretty easy-going, so he would fit in well with a wide variety of homes. Orie can be with kids, other dogs, or just adults.
Otto the rabbit is also up for adoption. He would be a great “starter rabbit” because he is calm. At eight-years-old, Otto is looking for a home to spend his golden years.
Mason is a super friendly guinea pig who is looking for a forever home. Guinea pigs are very social and great first pets.
The MSPCA’s adoption process is conversation-based versus a long paper application to help better match up animals and adopters.
The MSPCA’s annual wine tasting is coming up on Nov. 20. Tickets are available online.
For more information about these animals or the event, visit the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center website.
