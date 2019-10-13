STONEHAM (CBS) — Four children were injured in a hit and run in Stoneham Sunday evening, according to Stoneham police.
Police said they responded to a call about a hit and run accident around 6:40 p.m. The calls stated that several children were hit by a dark-colored car near the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road.
According to police, a Subaru Legacy was travelling west on Elm Street and struck four children who were standing with their bikes in front of a home at the corner of MacArthur Road. The car then hit a parked vehicle in the driveway.
Witnesses told police the suspect backed out of the driveway and drove away while one of the children’s bikes was still under the car.
All four children, who were age 12 or 13, were treated by emergency services at the scene, police said. Two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No further information has been released.
