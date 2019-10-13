Celtics Sign Tacko Fall To Two-Way ContractTacko Fall now has a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics.

Rask, Bruins Blank Devils 3-0 In Home OpenerTuukka Rask stopped 31 shots in his 46th career shutout, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils to win their home opener on Saturday night.

Tom Brady Now Setting Sights On Leading NFL In Rushing TouchdownsLast year, it was TB1K, as Tom Brady raced (or plodded) toward 1,000 career rushing yards. This year, Brady is in pursuit of more rushing greatness.

Curt Schilling Reportedly Interested In Red Sox Pitching Coach VacancyAccording to a report, Curt Schilling has said that he'd love to find his way onto the Red Sox coaching staff.

Here's How Patriots Compare To Best Defenses In NFL History Through Six GamesIt is a worthwhile exercise to look at the total points allowed by the Patriots to see how it compares to those all-time, historic, remembered-forever-in-our-hearts-and-minds defenses