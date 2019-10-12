WILMINGTON (CBS) — A lasting memorial was dedicated Saturday to fallen MIT police officer Sean Collier who was killed by the Tsarnaev brothers after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.
A memorial stone was placed at Wilmington High School where Collier graduated from in 2004.
The idea for the stone came from senior Joe Wilson, who raised money for the project. Wilson comes from a long line of police officers and felt the stone would be a fitting tribute to Collier.
“My father is a police officer in Cambridge, so I was very close to all the happenings in the Boston Marathon bombing,” Wilson said. “This was very personal to me.”
Wilson came up with the idea in his sophomore year and started a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money.
The memorial is located in the high school’s courtyard.
