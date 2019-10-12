Comments
ORANGE (CBS) – The driver of a tanker truck carrying methane gas died after the truck rolled over on Route 2 in Orange Friday night.
Massachusetts State Police shut down the highway in both directions because the truck was believed to be leaking methane and hazmat crews responded.
The crash happened in the vicinity of Exit 14 and the area was temporarily evacuated as crews evaluated how safe the area was.
State Police said if the methane still on the truck could not be safely removed, it would need to be burned off.
As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the truck was still rolled over on the side of the road. Route 2 remains closed from Exit 13 to Exit 15.
The driver’s identity is not being released at this time. It is unclear what caused the crash.
