PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Police responded to a shooting on Bridge Street in Pelham, New Hampshire Saturday morning.
The New England Pentecostal Ministries appeared to be surrounded by a heavy police presence around 11:30 a.m. A number of ambulances were also on scene.
Lowell General Hospital confirmed they have received one patient from this scene. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
Some churchgoers who spoke to WBZ-TV said there was supposed to be a service on Saturday in honor of Luis Garcia, a man killed at the beginning of the month. When they arrived, police were already there.
Governor Chris Sununu issued a statement on Twitter. “While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners,” he said.
No other information is available at this time.
