CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Lawrence News

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A Lawrence Fire Department fire truck and a car collided in Lawrence Saturday morning. Crews responded to the intersection of Bailey and Phillips Streets around 10:40 a.m.

All three members of the fire department personnel in the truck were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other driver was seriously injured and also taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The scene where a firetruck crashed in Lawrence Saturday. (Photo Credit: WBZ-TV)

It is unclear what caused the crash. Police said the fire truck was headed to an emergency when the crash occurred.

 

Comments