LAWRENCE (CBS) — A Lawrence Fire Department fire truck and a car collided in Lawrence Saturday morning. Crews responded to the intersection of Bailey and Phillips Streets around 10:40 a.m.
All three members of the fire department personnel in the truck were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The other driver was seriously injured and also taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
It is unclear what caused the crash. Police said the fire truck was headed to an emergency when the crash occurred.
