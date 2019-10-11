



BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, it was TB1K, as Tom Brady raced (or plodded) toward 1,000 career rushing yards.

This year, Brady is in pursuit of more rushing greatness.

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Brady recorded his weekly celebratory social media video, in which he was clearly feeling rather confident in his rushing abilities after converting two QB sneaks for touchdowns on Thursday night.

As such, Brady shared some new career aspirations.

“Listen. I’ve never led the league in rushing touchdowns,” Brady said with a smile. “But after last night … got me thinking.”

Brady closed his video with a simple message: “I don’t care how we get it done. Just win, baby. Enjoy the weekend.”

Brady might have gotten the idea from head coach Bill Belichick, who congratulated Brady with a game ball in the locker room following Thursday’s 35-14 win.

“Tom, second on the all-time passing list now. Time to go after the rushing records,” Belichick said with a smile and a pat on the back.

Brady now has three rushing touchdowns on the season. If he can get himself about 15 or more, he just might be able to finally get that “dual-threat” label attached to him in Year 20 of his NFL career.

Probably not, though.