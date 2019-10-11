Gordon Injury Not Considered Serious, But Patriots Could Use Some Offensive ReinforcementsThe Patriots don't play another football game for 11 days, and that's a good thing for Josh Gordon's injured left knee. But they should still find some more help at the wide receiver position.

Fantasy Pro Wrestling? All Elite Wrestling Has Plans For ItAll Elite Wrestling is thinking about launching a fantasy pro wrestling game, with winners determined by the in-ring performances.

Julian Edelman Declares Tom Brady The 'GOAT Of QB Sneaking'Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning on the NFL's All-Time passing yards list, but it wasn't his arm that had teammate Julian Edelman referring to the QB as the GOAT on Thursday night.

Patriots-Giants Game Showed Once Again That Pass Interference Review Is A Waste Of TimeNot even six full weeks into the season, the NFL might as well scrap the pass interference review system entirely. It's useless.

Cowboys-Jets Preview: 'Both Have Something To Prove,' Says Tracy WolfsonThe New York Jets, with QB Sam Darnold back under center, host the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking end a two-game skid.