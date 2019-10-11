Report: Patriots Placing Fullback Jakob Johnson On Injured Reserve With Shoulder InjuryThe Patriots are now fully out of fullbacks. Jakob Johnson is headed to injured reserve.

Julian Edelman Is A Madman And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsPlease enjoy the leftover thoughts from the Patriots' vexing, problematic, and oh-so-terrible 35-14 win over the Giants.

Gordon Injury Not Considered Serious, But Patriots Could Use Some Offensive ReinforcementsThe Patriots don't play another football game for 11 days, and that's a good thing for Josh Gordon's injured left knee. But they should still find some more help at the wide receiver position.

Fantasy Pro Wrestling? All Elite Wrestling Has Plans For ItAll Elite Wrestling is thinking about launching a fantasy pro wrestling game, with winners determined by the in-ring performances.

Julian Edelman Declares Tom Brady The 'GOAT Of QB Sneaking'Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning on the NFL's All-Time passing yards list, but it wasn't his arm that had teammate Julian Edelman referring to the QB as the GOAT on Thursday night.