BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are now fully out of fullbacks.
The team will place fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve, after he suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday night’s win over the Giants.
The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported the news on Friday.
The #Patriots are expected to place Jak Johnson on injured reserve after the fullback suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Giants, per league source. The team's other injured players will be reassessed after the weekend. https://t.co/LP7toOPMqn
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 11, 2019
A 24-year-old rookie, Johnson was activated from the practice squad after starting fullback James Develin was placed on injured reserve earlier this season with a neck injury. After entering the NFL via the International Player Pathway program, the German-born Johnson earned the praise of Bill Belichick for his work ethic and dedication.
Alas, after just four NFL games, Johnson’s rookie season is almost certainly over.
Johnson joins Develin, N’Keal Harry and Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve. The team can activate two players from the list, with Harry and Wynn expected to be activated during the year.
Johnson was coming off a weekend in Washington when he was on the field for 42 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps, a season-high.
The Patriots currently rank 28th in the NFL in yards per carry (3.5) and 21st in the NFL in rushing yards per game (101.5). They do lead the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns, albeit having played one more game than 30 teams thus far.
You must log in to post a comment.