Julian Edelman Declares Tom Brady The 'GOAT Of QB Sneaking'Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning on the NFL's All-Time passing yards list, but it wasn't his arm that had teammate Julian Edelman referring to the QB as the GOAT on Thursday night.

Patriots-Giants Game Showed Once Again That Pass Interference Review Is A Waste Of TimeNot even six full weeks into the season, the NFL might as well scrap the pass interference review system entirely. It's useless.

Cowboys-Jets Preview: 'Both Have Something To Prove,' Says Tracy WolfsonThe New York Jets, with QB Sam Darnold back under center, host the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking end a two-game skid.

Stephon Gilmore Receives High Praise From Darrelle Revis: 'By Far The Best Corner In The Game'The Patriots' No. 1 corner went into full lockdown mode from that point forward, a performance that was so outstanding that it inspired future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis to gush about Gilmore on Twitter.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 6: Sit Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery Against VikingsThe Fantasy Football Today crew explains why you should avoid Eagles stars Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery in their matchup with the Vikings.