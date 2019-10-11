Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A man was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire after he was accused of injuring a three-month-old baby so badly that the boy had a brain bleed.
Michael Roberson, 25, was charged with first-degree assault Thursday.
Police said, on June 30, the baby was to Elliot Hospital after he suffered a seizure. “The child was evaluated and found to have clear signs of trauma.”
Upon further investigation, police discovered Roberson knows the child, was taking care of him at the time and was the person to call 911 on June 30.
“Police have determined that the injuries were not accidental,” said a statement from the department.
