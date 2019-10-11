Comments
METHUEN (CBS) — Methuen Police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot while in a car Thursday night. The shooting occurred on Huse Road around 10 p.m.
The victim drove himself to a nearby hospital and was then med-flighted to a Boston hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Two other people were in the car at the time of the shooting. Police spoke with them and are also gathering surveillance videos from homes in the area.
The victim’s car is in custody at the Methuen Police Department.
No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted and there is no threat to the public.
