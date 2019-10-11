Burakovsky Scores Late Goal, Avalanche Hand Bruins First Loss Of SeasonAndre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal with 7:06 remaining, Boston had two goals disallowed after video reviews, and the unbeaten Colorado Avalanche handed the Bruins their first loss of the season with a 4-2 victory on Thursday night.

Chase Winovich All Smiles After First Career Touchdown -- Even If He Does Face A FineHe isn't always on the field, but Patriots rookie Chase Winovich always seems to make the most out of his opportunities.

Patriots-Giants Ups and Downs: Stephon Gilmore Is Absurdly GoodIt was one of the ugliest three-touchdown victories in Patriots history, but New England is 6-0 on the season after their 35-14 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Patriots Defense Leads The Way Again In Thursday Night Win Over GiantsThe Patriots offense did not play well Thursday night against the Giants, as Tom Brady and company were sluggish throughout. The Patriots still covered their 16.5 points spread, thanks to more stellar play from the New England defense.

Josh Gordon Injured Trying To Make Tackle After Tom Brady FumblePatriots receiver Josh Gordon injured his left leg Thursday night against the Giants attempting to make a tackle following a Tom Brady fumble. He is questionable to return.