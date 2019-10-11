FALL RIVER (CBS) — A judge ruled the embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia of Fall River can stay in office for now.
After the City Council voted to temporarily remove Correia from office, the mayor said they lacked the legal authority and continued to work. On Thursday, a judge denied the Council’s motion.
Correia has been indicted by the federal government twice in the last year. In Oct. 2018, he was arrested for allegedly stealing investors’ money, meant for an app he developed called Sno Owl. Last month, the US Attorney indicted Correia again, this time saying the mayor extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from would-be marijuana retailers trying to set up businesses in Fall River.
The 27-year-old is running for re-election and will appear on the November ballot.
