BOSTON (CBS) — Curt Schilling hasn’t had much luck in his post-baseball ventures, so he’s looking to get back into the game. He’s even told those around him that he’d love to find his way onto the Red Sox coaching staff.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Schilling has “significant interest” in interviewing for Boston’s pitching coach position. He would also like to interview for Philadelphia’s managerial opening, left vacant by the firing of Gabe Kapler.
There’s no word if either team is interested in Schilling, though.
The Red Sox “re-assigned” last season’s pitching coach, Dana Levangie, who will now serve as a pro scout. Levangie reportedly clashed with others on the coaching staff and front office over their reliance on analytics, so if Schilling wants the gig, he should probably get used to taking orders from a computer.
Schilling has connections to both franchises. He spent eight-and-a-half seasons with the Phillies from 1992-2000, winning 101 games and making three All-Star teams. The Red Sox traded for him in the 2003 offseason to join Pedro Martinez in their rotation, and Schilling promptly won 21 games and became a postseason legend when he took the mound with his famous bloody sock in New York during the ALCS and against the Cardinals in the World Series. Schilling won two titles in Boston, retiring after winning it all in 2007.
You must log in to post a comment.