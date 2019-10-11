Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — About one million dressers were recalled after they failed stability tests. The CPSC said the Ridgewood Belmont four-drawer dressers posed “serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.”
The dressers were sold at Kmart and Sears nationwide from April 2013 to Sept. 2019. They were available in four colors and two sizes and cost about $40.
Anyone with one of these dressers that is not properly anchored to the wall should move it to an area where children can’t get to it and contact Ridgewood for a free anchoring kit. You can also request a free in-home installation.
No injuries have been reported.
For more information, visit the CPSC’s website.
