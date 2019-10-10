BOSTON (CBS) – Leaf peepers from around the world visit New England in the fall and traditionally Columbus Day weekend is considered the height of the season.
WBZ’s Sarah Wroblewski highlights some great spots and unique ways to view the fall foliage.
On The Water
Rent a canoe, kayak or stand up paddle board at Nashoba Paddler in Groton. Gently glide along the Nashua River while taking in the view of fall color shimmering in the water.
Travel along a 3 mile journey of narrow, meandering channels and into areas of lily ponds and woodlands. Hourly and full day rentals are available. Teachers and members of the military can receive a 10% discount.
Summit SkyRide
Take in the fall colors from greater heights at Wachusett Mountain. Enjoy breathtaking views from the scenic summit SkyRide, the only high speed detachable quad chairlift in the state.
While you’re there, enjoy craft beers, a BBQ, live music and a kids’ moon bounce and face painting during the Columbus Day ski and snowboard sale and swap.
Scenic Railroad
Farther north, foliage will be bursting with color. Enjoy scenic views of Mount Washington Valley in New Hampshire at Conway Scenic Railroad. Get ready for an old fashioned railroad experience as you journey on historic train routes in vintage passenger cars departing from North Conway.
Shorter train trips that stay in the valley offer nice, distant mountain views are ideal for families. Children under 4 ride free in coach. Longer trips can offer some of the most dramatic natural scenery as you travel through Crawford Notch, past sheer bluff cliffs, steep ravines, cascading brooks and streams and panoramic mountain views.
You must log in to post a comment.