Patriots-Giants News, Notes & Fun Facts: Pats Are Pretty Good On Thursday NightsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Thursday night's Patriots-Giants clash at Gillette Stadium.

Joe Kelly Gives Up 10th Inning Grand Slam As Nationals Top Dodgers, Advance To NLCSFormer Red Sox fireballer Joe Kelly allowed the eventual game-winning runs to score as the Dodgers blew a late lead and lost in extra innings.

Hurley's Picks: Christian McCaffrey Is Superman; Freddie Kitchens Is NotIf you're not talking about Christian McCaffrey, stop whatever it is that you are doing, and start talking about Christian McCaffrey.

Ben Watson Opens Up About Release From PatriotsBen Watson doesn't hold any ill will against the Patriots for releasing him earlier this week. But the move certainly stung the veteran tight end.

Phillip Dorsett Ruled Out For Thursday Night Football; Giants Will Be Without 4 Offensive PlayersThe New England Patriots will be without one of Tom Brady's trusted receivers on Thursday night. It's far, far worse for the New York Giants.