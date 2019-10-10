Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police arrested a man who was allegedly caught on surveillance video stomping and robbing a man who needs a cane to walk. The incident, which police described as “cowardly,” happened near the Ashmont MBTA station.
The 60-year-old victim was attacked around 5 p.m. on Wednesday by several men.
Julius Tolbert, 47, of Hyde Park, was identified as the person who Transit Police said can be seen on video kicking the victim and stomping on his ankle.
Transit Police are still trying to identify others involved in the incident.
