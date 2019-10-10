BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police arrested a man who was allegedly caught on surveillance video stomping and robbing a man who needs a cane to walk. The incident, which police described as “cowardly,” happened near the Ashmont MBTA station.

The 60-year-old victim was attacked around 5 p.m. on Wednesday by several men.

Julius Tolbert, 47, of Hyde Park, was identified as the person who Transit Police said can be seen on video kicking the victim and stomping on his ankle.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday that the video shows one man snatching the victim’s cane and hitting him with it, causing him to fall on the ground. They said at that point, Tolbert kicked the victim so hard he fell backwards.

“You can see the defendant before you walk up to the victim and kick the victim, who is on the ground, in the chest and lower face area,” said prosecutor Amanda Cascione.

Police said a third man then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. That man later robbed him and handed the items to Tolbert, who stomped on the victim’s ankle with another man.

Transit Police are still trying to identify others involved in the incident despite the victim declining to make a statement.

Tolbert was released on $300 bail and was ordered to stay away from the victim.