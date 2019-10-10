BOSTON (CBS) — There is now only one man who has thrown for more yards than Tom Brady in NFL history. Brady passed longtime rival Peyton Manning on Thursday night to claim second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list.
Brady entered Thursday night’s game against the Giants needing just 18 yards to pass Manning, and did so on his first pass of the game. Brady went short to running back Sony Michel, who turned the connection into a 19-yard pickup.
The pass that passed Peyton.
TB12 now has the 2nd most passing yards in @NFL history@TomBrady | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/DXZecYA6cL
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2019
Brady now sits behind Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the NFL’s All-Time list. The Patriots quarterback jumped up to No. 3 in the record books last Sunday when he passed Brett Favre.
Brady has a long way to go to catch Brees’ 74,845 passing yards. But the Saints quarterback is out with a thumb injury and won’t be adding to his lead until at least Week 10, giving Brady a chance to cut into Brees’ lead over the next month.
It won’t be easy to catch Brees, but don’t feel too bad for Brady. He holds plenty of NFL record, including most playoff wins, most playoff passing yards and, most importantly, Super Bowl wins.
You must log in to post a comment.