BOSTON (CBS) – The third human case of West Nile Virus has been announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
A man in his 60s from Middlesex County was exposed to the virus last month.
“We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “Although mosquito populations are declining, some risk will continue until the first hard frost.”
The other two human cases of WNV this year were another man in his 60s from Middlesex County and a man in his 50s from Plymouth County.
There have also been 12 human cases of mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts this year.
