Comments
BOSTON (CBS) Many college students experience symptoms of depression, but a new Australian study found that simply changing what they eat could make a difference.
A poor diet, like one high in fat and simple carbs, is associated with depression, and this new controlled trial found that eating healthier could improve mood.
Researchers looked at almost 80 college students with moderate depression and a poor diet. They found that when students ate a healthy diet, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins for three weeks, their depressive symptoms improved significantly.
Those who stuck to eating healthy for three months kept an improved outlook on life.
You must log in to post a comment.