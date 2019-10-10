SALEM (CBS) – Salem is banning e-scooters in the downtown area for the remaining weekends in October. The ban comes as large crowds head to the city for the Halloween celebrations.
Mayor Kim Driscoll said Salem is working with Zagster, which runs the scooter program, to make changes.
“In essence, on weekends in October and Halloween, the downtown will be a No-Go Zone for scooters,” Driscoll wrote on Facebook.
Parking spots will be available for e-scooters on the edge of downtown. During the week, scooters will be allowed in the downtown area, but will only be allowed to go up to 5 mph.
There have been more than 19,000 scooter rides in Salem since the program started in July.
More than half a million people visit Salem, known for the witch trials of 1692, in October.
