BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Thursday night’s Patriots-Giants clash at Gillette Stadium.

– Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison will be honored at halftime. He was voted by the fans to be the 29th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame over the offseason.

– This will be the 11th regular season game between the Patriots and the Giants. The Pats hold a 6-4 edge.

– New England is 13-6 overall on Thursday nights. Bill Belichick is 13-3 for his career while Tom Brady is 11-1.

– A short turnaround hasn’t seemed to bother the Patriots, who have won seven straight on Thursday Night Football. Since the NFL introduced the Thursday night format in 2006, the Pats have the best winning percentage and record 9-2 in the league at .818.

– With a win, the Patriots would improve to 6-0 for just the fourth time in team history.

– The Pats have won 15 straight regular season games at Gillette Stadium. They are 97-1 all-time at Gillette Stadium when leading at halftime.

– The Pats defense has had at least five sacks in four straight games, setting a new franchise record. They have 24 sacks so far and are on pace for a 77-sack season, which would be an NFL record. The 1984 Chicago Bears hold the record with 72 sacks.

– The Patriots have eight players with at least two sacks this season: Jamie Collins (4.5), Chase Winovich (4), Kyle Van Noy (2.5), Adam Butler (2.5), Michael Bennett (2.5), John Simon (2), Dont’a Hightower (2) and Danny Shelton (2).

– If the Pats win, Belichick will improve to 20-7 against rookie quarterbacks as head coach of the Patriots, including a 13-0 record at Gillette Stadium.

– Tom Brady needs 18 yards to pass Peyton Manning for second-most regular season passing yards in NFL history.

– Brandon Bolden needs one more touchdown to match his career high for touchdowns in season (3).

– With seven receptions, Julian Edelman will move into third place in franchise history in career receptions.

– Since Gillette Stadium opened, the Pats have an overall record of 117-21 in the regular season at home. That’s an NFL best.