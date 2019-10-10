Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A water main break has hit the same area in the North End for the second time in just over a week. Crews blocked off Richmond Street to do repair work Thursday morning.
The break occurred in an 8-inch water main at 150 Richmond St., between Hanover and North Streets. Residents and businesses in the area are getting water from an alternate main, Boston’s Water and Sewer Commission said.
Last Wednesday, the broken pipe left about a dozen customers without water for hours.
There’s no word yet on when the road will be reopened.
