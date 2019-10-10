BOSTON (CBS)– While moms are often their own toughest critics, new research from Iowa State finds moms judge other moms just as harshly.
Researchers surveyed more than 500 working and stay-at home moms. They found that mothers were most critical of what were called “ideal” and “lazy” moms. In fact, some mothers admitted they would treat a lazy or ideal mother poorly by excluding her, arguing or verbally attacking her.
The researchers said many moms feel like they’re not living up to the standards of being a mom, and for them to draw criticism from other moms rather than feeling supported can cause them to feel isolated and lead to anxiety or depression.
Moms should think of each other as allies, they said, and when mothers meet for the first time, they should try to find common interests instead of making snap judgments.
