MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Middleboro police filed charges against a staff member at a school for the disabled Thursday for allegedly raping a student.
Police have accused 28-year-old Phillip Houtman of raping and assaulting a 19-year-old student at the Chamberlain International School who they say is cognitively impaired.
Houtman has not yet been arrested and anyone who may have knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call police as soon as possible.
Police said Houtman is an overnight staff member at the school, which serves students ages 11-22 who have cognitive and developmental disorders and disabilities.
They said they were notified of the allegations against the New Bedford resident on September 30, and that Houtman has worked at the school for less than a year.
Houtman is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability, rape and open and gross lewdness.
